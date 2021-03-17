Ex-cop: Jenkins can’t redeem himself with bogus ‘think tank’ | READER COMMENTARY

Wayne Jenkins’ plan to form a “think tank” of convicted law enforcement officers to “give testimonials” warning against engaging in criminal conduct is neither needed nor welcome (”Corrupt Baltimore Sgt. Wayne Jenkins’ next endeavor: a convicted police ‘think tank’?” March 14). He, along with others of his ilk, chose to engage in criminal behavior, and it was accepted because he produced stats. He preyed on those he knew were vulnerable and concentrated his criminal behavior against people of color, as society seems to have deemed those so labeled as lacking rights.