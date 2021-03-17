Ex-cop: Jenkins can’t redeem himself with bogus ‘think tank’ | READER COMMENTARY

Wayne Jenkins’ plan to form a “think tank” of convicted law enforcement officers to “give testimonials” warning against engaging in criminal conduct is neither needed nor welcome (”Corrupt Baltimore Sgt. Wayne Jenkins’ next endeavor: a convicted police ‘think tank’?” March 14). He, along with others of his ilk, chose to engage in criminal behavior, and it was accepted because he produced stats. He preyed on those he knew were vulnerable and concentrated his criminal behavior against people of color, as society seems to have deemed those so labeled as lacking rights.
Those within police command wanted statistics to show the public they were addressing crime. To that end, they formed specialized units, and they staffed these units with inexperienced officers and, worse, corrupt, and unqualified supervisors. Supervisors had to produce stats to remain in the unit. Officers had to produce stats to remain in the unit. Working in plainclothes, these units operated anonymously within districts.
The demand to produce meant disregarding rights those they encountered might be entitled to. “Probable cause” was whatever they wrote. Shortcuts were the accepted norms, and, as Sergeant Jenkins, and his ilk proved, criminal behavior was adopted for personal gain. As long as police departments continue to staff specialized units with inexperienced officers and unqualified supervisors while demanding stats, they will face scandals such as revealed by the investigation into the Gun Trace Task Force.
District commanders should be consulted and kept apprised of any specialized unit operating within their area. Supervisors should be carefully selected, and officers should have time in the department and, more important, be given a “clear mission statement,” absent a demand for stats. Enforcement should be targeted and tactics should be specific to the issue being addressed.
Command should closely monitor all complaints lodged against these units to ensure there is no integrity or operational problem arising that needs addressing. There is no need for a “think tank” of criminals. Issues involving specialized units are not new. In truth, they have simply been ignored.
Lloyd G. Caster, Baltimore
The writer is a retired sergeant in the Baltimore Police Department.
