City must investigate rogue police officers

An internal investigation of Baltimore Police Department is needed. One, but only one, of the many reasons the crime rate in Baltimore has escalated is a gang of former rogue Baltimore police officers planted evidence against young men and robbed them of their freedom (“Civil lawsuits are the least of Baltimore’s problems when it comes to the Gun Trace Task Force,” Sept. 19).
Do the math. Each wronged victim is connected to 100 others in his community: parents, grandparents, church members, friends, neighbors, teachers. He is victimized, and any hatred he may have of police intensifies and the environment of his neighborhood becomes even more dangerous. Fifty wronged victims touch thousands. Bad cops continue to put at risk the lives of parents and children and the elderly and the lives of the many hard-working dedicated good cops.
Commissioner Michael Harrison: Investigate and root out all those who knew or should have known about the corruption. It would represent one small step toward making Baltimore streets safer.
Sean Gresh, Baltimore
