Second Amendment rights matter including in times of crisis | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun’s editorial (“Governor Hogan: Close Maryland’s gun stores. They are not ‘critical’ nor worth the health risk,” April 2) puts law-abiding Marylanders in danger. The criticism against fundamental rights, however, didn’t translate to open liquor stores.
The Department of Homeland Security guidance lists “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce” for “ensuring continuity of functions critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security.” The National Shooting Sports Foundation fought to ensure firearm businesses, including retailers and ranges, are open for all to exercise Second Amendment rights. Nearly every state is following these guidelines.
Firearm manufacturers produce small arms for the U.S. military. Retailers supply local law enforcement agencies with the firearms and ammunition they need to protect our communities. This week, 58 Maryland lawmakers signed a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan urging him to shutter gun stores. But reports demonstrate it is thousands of these policymakers’ constituents who are the ones exercising their constitutional rights by purchasing firearms, many for the first time.
The lawful commerce in firearms is constitutionally protected by the Second Amendment. Food, water, shelter and adequate medical care are paramount, but so too is the ability for law-abiding Marylanders to defend themselves and their loved ones. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby stopped prosecuting some crimes during this crisis, leaving Marylanders vulnerable. Their Second Amendment rights begin at the gun counter and can be accommodated within CDC guidance.
Rights matter, especially in times of crisis.
Lawrence G. Keane, Washington, D.C.
The writer is senior vice president for government and public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
Latest Readers Respond
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.