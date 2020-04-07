Second Amendment rights matter including in times of crisis | READER COMMENTARY

In this March 27, 2020 photo, customers practice social distancing in adherence to the new coronavirus guidelines, as they wait to enter the Warrior Gun Range and Shop in Doral, Fla. Background checks for new gun purchases in Florida during March – when the coronavirus pandemic worsened dramatically – surged to set records, according to the latest figures the FBI released Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The March number of more than 192,000 checks reflecting gun purchases in Florida is higher than any month in more than two decades. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky/AP)