Public health crisis and open gun stores don’t mix | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 06, 2020 4:09 PM
Andrea Schry, right, fills out the buyer part of legal forms to buy a handgun as shop worker Missy Morosky fills out the vendors parts after Dukes Sport Shop reopened, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in New Castle, Pa. under the new conditions specified for gun stores. The store had closed the previous week when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a shut down of non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Andrea Schry, right, fills out the buyer part of legal forms to buy a handgun as shop worker Missy Morosky fills out the vendors parts after Dukes Sport Shop reopened, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in New Castle, Pa. under the new conditions specified for gun stores. The store had closed the previous week when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a shut down of non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

While I understand the letter writer’s concern about Second Amendment rights, I don’t see Harry Neiderer’s concern for society as a whole during a global pandemic (“Maryland gun stores need to stay open,” April 3). What exactly is the gun going to protect you from when the availability of guns and ammunition contributes greatly to tragic domestic violence and suicide during very trying times when people have limited ability to get away from each other?

It’s a recipe for disaster and adds to the tragedy of coronavirus deaths. Why would anyone want to do that?

Put the “public” in public health emergency and wear a face covering in public with gloves. That’s how you can contribute to slowing the spread of disease. Your gun does nothing to improve that situation but does add the possibility of health care resources being diverted to gun accidents, crime or mass shooting instead of treating disease.

Please reconsider closing gun stores. At this time, they are not essential to our daily lives.

Patricia Ranney, Millersville

