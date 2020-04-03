Maryland gun stores need to stay open | READER COMMENTARY

Since Maryland instituted the most restrictive gun laws in the nation, where it takes weeks and months and significant expense to get approved to purchase a handgun, and because U.S. citizens’ Second Amendment rights to defend themselves and their family must be processed through a federal licensed firearms dealer, it is necessary for gun shops to stay open (“Governor Hogan: Close Maryland’s gun stores. They are not ‘critical’ nor worth the health risk,” April 2). So blame this issue on your legislators who proposed and voted these highly restrictive laws into existence.