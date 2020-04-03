Maryland gun stores need to stay open | READER COMMENTARY

Since Maryland instituted the most restrictive gun laws in the nation, where it takes weeks and months and significant expense to get approved to purchase a handgun, and because U.S. citizens’ Second Amendment rights to defend themselves and their family must be processed through a federal licensed firearms dealer, it is necessary for gun shops to stay open (“Governor Hogan: Close Maryland’s gun stores. They are not ‘critical’ nor worth the health risk,” April 2). So blame this issue on your legislators who proposed and voted these highly restrictive laws into existence.
No one is telling you to go to such a shop or store, so why do you want to restrict my right or someone else’s right to go to the store or shop? These shops are taking precautions such as limiting the number of people allowed in the shop and practicing safe social distancing once inside.
People who choose to go are weighing the benefits and the risks and making their own decision. That what this country is all about — freedom to choose.
The Baltimore Sun editorial board is so liberal; this is exactly the kind of editorial that I could have predicted. What a waste of good editorial space that could have been more wisely used to be less divisive and more uplifting.
Harry Neiderer, Catonsville
