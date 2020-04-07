Gun stores ought to have drive-through windows | READER COMMENTARY

In your recent editorial urging Gov. Larry Hogan to violate the inherent rights of all law abiding Marylanders and close gun shops (“Governor Hogan: Close Maryland’s gun stores. They are not ‘critical’ nor worth the health risk,” April 2), you actually managed to get one thing right: gun stores should be operating just like every other business deemed essential (whether your feelings like it or not, they are essential). To that end, it is imperative for community safety that gun stores operate with drive-through sales of firearms and ammunition. Buying new firearms and ammunition from the safety of your car’s driver’s seat is simply common sense to help flatten the curve.