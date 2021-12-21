Legitimate gun dealers are not the problem | READER COMMENTARY

While the idea offered by Henry Farkas to provide Marylanders the opportunity to sue gun sellers sounds reasonable and justifiable (“Give Marylanders authority to sue gun sellers,” Dec. 16), the concept lacks one piece of crucial evidence — reality.
It’s not the gun that kills, maims or otherwise disables the victim, it is the perpetrator of the crime, nothing more and nothing less. Persons intent on causing harm to another human being or a business for whatever reason more often than not do not purchase their weapon from a government regulated seller but from the perpetrator’s associate, acquaintance or perhaps some other criminal.
While the idea of suing the seller makes our society feel as though we are helping to solve the problem of gun violence, all it truly does is muddle the process of bringing criminals to true justice and holding them and their “associates” responsible for their actions. ’m not sure how much financial reward or societal change would be gained by throwing money down a rabbit hole because we don’t address the truth of our societal dilemmas.
Karyn Skaggs, Columbia
