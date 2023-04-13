Security guards not the only gun owners who need better oversight | READER COMMENTARY

I was glad to learn that most security guards in Maryland will have to be trained and licensed by the state and covered by insurance (”Bill to bolster security guard oversight in Maryland heads to governor’s desk for final approval,” April 11).

Everyone who drives a car must comply with these requirements. Why not require gun owners to be licensed, following appropriate training in the use of firearms and covered by insurance?

— Susan Talbott, Baltimore

