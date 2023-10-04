Judge’s ruling on guns makes Marylanders less safe | READER COMMENTARY

An individual carries his assault rifle to a Second Amendment protest in Albuquerque in response to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health order suspending the conceal and open carry of guns in and around Albuquerque. The 30-day order was quickly blocked by a federal judge and then downgraded to apply only to parks and playgrounds, Sept. 12, 2023, (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales) (Roberto E. Rosales/AP)

“Under Friday’s ruling, people with concealed carry permits will still be able to bring their concealed firearms to establishments that sell alcohol, onto private property without the owner’s consent and within 1,000 feet of a protest or demonstration, regardless of the law going into effect on Sunday,” according to a recent article in The Baltimore Sun (”Federal judge halts portions of gun law to go in effect on Sunday,” Oct. 2)

The way that I read this report on the judge’s ruling, customers and employees can no longer feel safe in Maryland businesses which are not allowed to bar gun toters in their private establishments. This makes me think more often about choosing to dine and shop in person. Where is our right to pursue happiness if we cannot eat and shop with family and friends without increased fear that one of ours will be hit by stray bullets?

— Al Gruber, Catonsville

