Let Supreme Court stand up for flintlock rifles | READER COMMENTARY

In this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 photo, Sam Gorham shows a flintlock pistol he made for his wife at his shop located in the garage of his Rosedale, Indiana. File. (Austen Leake/The Tribune-Star via AP) (Austen Leake/AP)

I got an idea that will make the “originalists” on the U.S. Supreme Court happy and will make America safer. With the recent shooting in Texas and the revised interest (yet again) in gun control, let’s take the conservative originality justices at their word (”Texas shooting demonstrates why Maryland’s ban on assault weapons must stand,” May 25).

When the Second Amendment was written, the only arms available were flintlock rifles and pistols. Thus, by their own definition, only flintlocks rifles and pistols are covered constitutionally. That would satisfy the originalists and 18-year-olds in Texas who can’t even buy beer at 18 but can buy an AR-15. At least some would be deterred in their efforts to buy military grade weapons and slaughter 4th graders.

Advertisement

— Jim Mundy, Ellicott City

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.