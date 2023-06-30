How gun rights in U.S. became warped | READER COMMENTARY

Steven P. Grossman’s recent commentary on mass killings and America’s obsession with guns was spot on, but it wasn’t always that way (”The term ‘American exceptionalism’ used to mean something good, now it means something deadly,” June 21). When the National Rifle Association was founded in 1871 as a sporting and hunting club, it supported firearm regulations in the 1920s through the 1940s, siding with the federal government in its efforts to support gun control legislation with the passage of 1934 Federal Firearms Act, the first gun control law, along with the 1938 Firearms Act.

The following year, in U.S. v. Miller, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously upheld both acts with lawyer Robert H. Jackson arguing that the right to bear arms in the Second Amendment, “is not one which may be utilized for private purposes but only which exists where the arms are borne in the militias or some other military organization provided for by law or intended for the protection of the state.”

How the NRA metastasized from a docile sports and hunting club into a militant political power broker can be traced to its actions since the 1970s, when it shifted its stance from the right to form militias to the right of the individual to carry a gun. A major step was taken in 1982 when U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a report, “The Right to Keep and Bear Arms.” In it the committee stated that the Second Amendment had been misinterpreted for two centuries. The conclusion reached was that the Second Amendment was intended as an individual right, not one that applied to state militias.

According to a 1991 poll, more Americans are familiar with the Second Amendment than they are with the First Amendment. To quote Wayne LaPierre, who has been CEO of the NRA since the year that poll came out, “In truth, we are the only developed country on earth with a constitution that recognizes the God-given right to keep and bear arms, and the human right of individual armed defense of self, family, home and country.”

— Otts Laupus, Elkridge

