Second Amendment needs to be clarified | READER COMMENTARY

People pray outside the scene of a shooting in Buffalo, New York on May 15, 2022 where Payton Gendron, the white man suspected of killing 10 Black people at the supermarket, allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle and was cloaked in body armor. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke/AP)

If only.

The Second Amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

If only our forefathers had inserted just one four-letter word: “only.” “A well regulated Militia only…”

If only they could have imagined the carnage that the lack of that word would create beyond their years and into subsequent decades. And centuries (”The stupefying tally of American gun violence,” May 25). If only they could have anticipated the destruction that AR-15 and AK-47 semi-automatic weapons (as opposed to their single shot rifles) would unleash. If only they could have envisioned the tears, anguish and lifelong emptiness that cannot possibly be alleviated, much less eliminated.

Today, there are just under 400 million civilian-owned firearms in the United States. That’s enough for every man, woman, child and infant to own one. And still have 67 million guns left over. It’s a proportion unmatched (much less even remotely unrivaled) by any other country in the world.

If only.

— Joe Pachino, Baltimore

