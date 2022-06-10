Let’s end the nation’s costly subservience to the gun industry | READER COMMENTARY

Is this new math? Nineteen children and two teachers equal — one. As in just one more data point in the ongoing debate about gun rights in America (”The U.S. can learn a lot from how other countries regulate guns,” June 10).

The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, shocked the conscience — again, as have all the others. We can all recite names of other such shootings until they blur together into one more, one more, one more. Yet nothing of substance really changes in the uniquely American dialogue about gun rights and the horrors of mass shootings.

The further we go, the more I’m convinced that we’re having the wrong conversation. We’ve gotten ourselves so wrapped around the axle of gun rights and the Constitution, specifically the Second Amendment, that we’ve absolutely glossed over the underlying context — and to put it mildly: context matters here. We should be focused on protecting the basic right to live, rather than having angels-dancing-on-a-pin-head discussions of what the framers meant about the freedom to bear arms.

Admit it: It’s a poorly written clause about guns and a well-regulated militia. The gun industry spins impressive legal firepower (pun intended) to protect its interests. And the American body politic gets mired in arcane constitutional arguments whose inevitable result is the insane situation we have now: an America where there are more civilian guns than people and increasingly lethal weaponry being used in our homes, schools, churches and grocery stores.

We’ve lost sight of the context, which is life. As in the first of the big three — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I haven’t seen a single compelling argument that the framers of the Constitution intended to put individual ownership of the means of war above the individual right to live.

Regardless, even if by some wild sleight of hand the gun industry lawyers could win an argument that the framers did so intend for gun rights to supersede all others, here’s some more important context that we lose in most conversations about guns: The framers got things wrong in parts of the country’s founding documents. Flat out wrong. (I’m looking at you, voting rights.) That’s why we have processes to correct for these errors, and thereby move the country forward.

And yet, discussions of what the framers meant in this one poorly worded clause actually shouldn’t be the focus here. Rather, the correct response to the gun industry’s arguments about why individuals owning what is demonstrably military-grade weaponry is somehow consistent with the framers’ intent should be a big yawn. That argument is little more than an ongoing distraction until there’s national consensus to make substantive change as we did with extending the vote. Instead, the conversation now needs to be brought back to the core point: our right to live.

We need to push back every time the gun industry argues constitutionality and instead focus on this core question: How does your argument about guns advance the right each one of us has to live? What does allowing 18-year-olds to celebrate their birthdays by buying long guns do to advance my right to live? How did it advance the right of the children in Uvalde and their teachers to live? How does obeisance to the gun industry’s contortion of a poorly written clause advance Americans’ right to live?

Now let’s have a discussion on that, gun industry.

— Diane Batchik, Columbia

The writer lost family members to gun violence.

