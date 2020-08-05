The ‘Charleston’ background check loophole isn’t a loophole at all | READER COMMENTARY

Of all the guns purchased in America last year, only 3% passed the 3-day mark for a background check. Of those delayed checks, only 1% proceeded to actually be denied. In their own example, the authors could not find a single circumstance in our state where an applicant who passed our 7-day mark failed the check. With such small rates of failure, it is clear that the real victims here are law-abiding Americans having their constitutional rights threatened.