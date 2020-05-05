Health tip to gun buyers: A bullet won’t stop a virus | READER COMMENTARY

My coming of age was during the 1970s in rural Maryland where gun racks with rifles were a common sight during hunting season. I do not own a gun, but I value Second Amendment rights having grown up in a household with firearms. Early on during this pandemic, I heard rumblings about looting and ransacking in a possible future and even contemplated getting a firearm myself. But I’m not sure a gun could help me now because not even the NRA was prepared for what’s been laid at their door — fear. And this time, it’s in the eyes on this side of the sight, and not at the other end of the barrel (“Coronavirus fears in Baltimore, region spur ‘panic buying’ of guns and ammunition,” March 25).