America is crazy about guns, and it’s killing us | READER COMMENTARY

I stayed quiet when the anniversary of Sandy Hook passed with the usual gatherings of grief and hand wringing and uplifting words. I didn’t say a word when a 6-year-old boy deliberately shot his teacher — his teacher, for heaven’s sake. Now, we have two teenage girls fighting in a south Dallas parking lot on a Sunday afternoon when one pulled a gun and shot at the other, only to miss and kill an 11-year-old bystander. Now I must speak.
America is psychotic about guns (”Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at New Mexico lawmakers’ homes,” Jan. 17). It is a sick and violent obsession that infects the entire country at all levels of society by age or social status or happenstance. Decades ago, a columnist in an American newspaper once wrote that America has the psyche of a juvenile male. She was absolutely right.
— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville
