Owning a firearm doesn’t make you safer | READER COMMENTARY

There is ample evidence, however, of the lethal role of firearms in suicides, which have long accounted for the majority of U.S. gun deaths. In 2018, 24,432 people in the U.S. (including 690 in Maryland) died by a firearm-related suicide representing 61% of all firearm-related deaths. It is also known that there is a strong association between the presence of a firearm in the home and an increased risk of suicide for the gun owner, their spouse and their children. This is a particular concern during the COVID-19 pandemic with many people encountering mental health issues including depression related to social isolation and financial hardships.