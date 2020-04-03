xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Marylanders need guns now more than ever | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 03, 2020 1:54 PM
Andrea Schry, right, fills out the buyer part of legal forms to buy a handgun as shop worker Missy Morosky fills out the vendors parts after Dukes Sport Shop reopened, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in New Castle, Pa. under the new conditions specified for gun stores. The store had closed the previous week when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a shut down of non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Every first year law student is taught that you cannot sue the police for not keeping you safe. This is often forgotten In articles that quote politicians saying “you don’t need a gun because the police will keep you safe." This is not so. The law is explicit: It’s your responsibility to protect yourself not the police.

As criminals are released in Maryland and the surrounding states, is not now the most obvious time to not just leave gun stores open, but to provide expanded hours so that more people can purchase guns and protect their life and property (“Governor Hogan: Close Maryland’s gun stores. They are not ‘critical’ nor worth the health risk,” April 2)?

Dave Morningstar, Ellicott City

