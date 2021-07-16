xml:space="preserve">
Keep battlefield weapons out of private hands | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 16, 2021 5:29 AM
Handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault weapons collected in a Los Angeles Gun Buyback event are displayed during a news conference in Los Angeles. Last month, a federal judge overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault weapons collected in a Los Angeles Gun Buyback event are displayed during a news conference in Los Angeles. Last month, a federal judge overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

This is simple. If a firearm is appropriate on the battlefield, it should not be in the hands of a private citizen (”Man with AK-47 assault rifle busted in Midtown Manhattan subway station,” April 16).

We must ban the manufacture and sale of all automatic and semi-automatic weapons. If you must have a handgun for self-defense, let it be a revolver. Hunters can have bolt action or lever-action rifles. Birders need only a single or double barrel shotgun. Nothing else is needed.

Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

