Keep battlefield weapons out of private hands | READER COMMENTARY

This is simple. If a firearm is appropriate on the battlefield, it should not be in the hands of a private citizen (”Man with AK-47 assault rifle busted in Midtown Manhattan subway station,” April 16).
We must ban the manufacture and sale of all automatic and semi-automatic weapons. If you must have a handgun for self-defense, let it be a revolver. Hunters can have bolt action or lever-action rifles. Birders need only a single or double barrel shotgun. Nothing else is needed.
Jim Dempsey, Edgewood
