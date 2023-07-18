Guns are not Baltimore’s core problem, concentrated poverty is | READER COMMENTARY

I was struck by the recent letters to the editor regarding gun policies (“Limiting guns in Baltimore and beyond: Sun readers sound off on buyback, other programs,” July 14) in three regards:

First, there was no mention of the grinding poverty that undergirds the violence, substance abuse and misery that dominate some parts of Baltimore.

Second was the remarkable belief that bans are effective. For a century, we have had a nationwide ban on drugs like heroin and cocaine, contraband that requires constant re-supply. For half a century, we’ve waged a “war” on drugs. So how hard is it to find a “leaner” (a user who can’t stand up straight) in Baltimore today?

Third, the even more remarkable belief that we can imprison our way to a better society.

Before 1980, progressives understood that poverty is the root problem that breeds violence and misery. When did progressives lose sight of that?

— David Albert, Columbia

