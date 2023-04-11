When will we get stronger gun laws? When we vote the resistant out of office. | READER COMMENTARY

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer walks on Main Street outside the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday morning, April 10, 2023, after a 23-year-old man armed with a rifle opened fire at his Louisville workplace. (Associated Press) (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP)

Why are national leaders of both political parties noticeably silent as the United States experiences daily slaughter due to unfettered access to guns (”What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting,” April 11)?

President Joe Biden has put forth reinstating the assault rifle ban. Support for this vital action is nowhere to be heard. Two of the three courageous state legislators in Tennessee who joined their constituents in demonstrating in favor of major gun control legislation were shamefully expelled from their seats. Reaction from national and state leaders has been muted at best.

Advertisement

It is painfully obvious that members of Congress of both political parties value retaining their jobs above all else, morality and doing the right thing regardless of personal consequences be damned. Mental health is always the fallback response. It is a vital issue, but there exists no ethical means to determine those at risk of committing violent acts. Furthermore, workplace violence is often triggered by an urge to retaliate for a perceived wrong. If guns, assault weapons in particular, were not easily obtainable, how many tragic incidents could be averted?

Right-to-carry laws were purported to make America safer for law abiding citizens. Instead, these weapons are falling into the hands of children, teens and irresponsible adults all causing more carnage.

Advertisement

The ballot box is key to commencing significant gun reform. Legislators immobilized on this issue should be shown the door. Such drastic voter action will open the heretofore deaf ears of legislators all over this country.

— Gabrielle Lawrence, Randallstown

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.