Don’t blame GOP for criminals having guns | READER COMMENTARY

The letter by Henry Farkas was rather unusual in that he puts the full responsibility for the crime and guns in Baltimore on the Republicans because they are “fighting to preserve the rights of law abiding citizens to obtain firearms” which, by the way, is in the U.S. Constitution (“Fighting crime requires fewer guns, not more endorsements,” April 4). His claim that Republicans are “the ones desperately fighting in court and in the court of public opinion to preserve the rights of criminals to obtain firearms” is pure baloney in that criminals obtain their weapons from illegal sources on the street. Oh, and please don’t confuse criminals with the “law abiding” citizens.

The letter makes no sense by stating “gun control laws don’t prevent law abiding citizens from buying firearms.” Why should they? He is obviously a Democratic supporter who wants desperately to throw the blame for the guns on the streets of Baltimore on the Republicans rather than the Democrats who run the city and hold all the major positions in the city.

Sorry, but that just doesn’t wash!

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

