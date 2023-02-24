The numbers show that gun laws work | READER COMMENTARY

Gun control supporters from Moms Demand Action and allied organizations rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023., in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature this year, backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) (Steve Karnowski/AP)

I was not surprised to read the commentary from the Heritage Foundation highlighting mass shootings in California and attacking California’s restrictive gun laws (“California’s gun laws are not the answer,” Feb. 21). The writer conveniently ignored the bigger picture about gun-related deaths in the U.S. by focusing only on mass shootings. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were over 45,000 gun deaths in the U.S. in 2020, including 54% by suicide, 43% by homicide and the rest related to law enforcement and accidental shootings. For obvious reasons, mass shootings get the most media attention, but they account for only about 1% of gun deaths.

In 2020, the age-adjusted firearm death rate in the U.S. was 13.6 per 100,000 people. Of interest, California had the seventh lowest rate at 8.5 per 100,000 compared to a rate of 14.2 in Texas and 28.6 in Mississippi. Not surprisingly, there was a close correlation among death rates, gun ownership rates and firearm laws. States such as Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri, Wyoming and Alabama with high rates of gun ownership and less restrictive gun laws had among the highest death rates while states such as New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Hawaii with more restrictive gun laws had the lowest rates. Maryland, with a rate of 13.5 per 100,000, falls in the middle.

Advertisement

Even in California, mass shooting statistics, while grim, are not as bad as those portrayed by the writer from the Heritage Foundation. According to the Gun Violence Archive, between 2019 and 2021, the state’s mass shooting homicide rate of 1.4 per million people was lower than the national average of 1.9. Compared to people in other states, Californians are 25% less likely to die in a mass shooting.

The Heritage Foundation would like us to think otherwise, but the facts confirm that restrictive gun laws, such as those in California, do work.

Advertisement

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.