As more kids are killed, we must ask: Do we care more about guns or children’s lives? | READER COMMENTARY

On April 15 in Baltimore, 12-year old Jaylen Richardsm was fatally shot multiple times with an assault-style weapon. There were no witnesses (”12-year-old boy killed in targeted shooting in South Baltimore on Saturday night,” April 17). On the same day this story was reported in The Baltimore Sun, four teens were killed and at least 20 injured by a gunman at a sweet 16 party in Alabama. Meanwhile in a park in Louisville, Kentucky, on a mild summer evening, shots into the strolling crowd killed one and injured four.

Thus far this year, the count of shooting victims under the age of 18 already stands at 564 dead and 1,378 injured across the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive. When looking at recent statistics, the numbers become mind-numbing: In the three years between January 2020 and February 2023, 1,460 children died of COVID-19, according to Statista. In 2022 alone, 6,023 children were killed or hurt by gunfire in 19 states — more than four times as many in just one year (GVA).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gun deaths among children rose by 50% between 2019 and 2021, and increased again by 2022. The Children’s Defense Fund’s report of 2021 stated that “guns killed more children and teens than cancer, pneumonia, influenza, asthma, HIV/AIDS, and opioids combined.” While a large number of gun deaths among children, especially teens, are attributable to suicide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that even looking strictly at homicides, 18,503 children under 18 were killed in the two decades between 2000 and 2020 while during the same period, according to the Department of Defense, there were 7,057 U.S. servicemen killed in post 9/11 war operations.

A law in effect from 1994 to 2004 banning semi-automatic weapons accounted for a 17% drop in gun deaths, but it had too many loopholes to be truly effective and was allowed to lapse. In July of 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives, then under Democratic control, passed a bill to ban assault-style weapons again. It died in an evenly divided U.S. Senate. Since then, the House has come under Republican control, and repeated calls by President Joe Biden after mass shootings to revive it, have resulted in little more than shrugs, ranging from suggesting prayers for the afflicted families to calls to ramp up school security and some vague proposals to increase mental health services while terming any substantive action “premature.”

The Second Amendment, written in different times for different reasons, is now interpreted to justify unrestricted ownership of any type weapon. This stand is staunchly backed by the National Rifle Association that routinely states after every new mass shooting that guns are essential to freedom and safety and are not to be blamed for these massacres. Unfortunately, these opinions still sway a majority of the voting public, as a recent Washington Post poll has shown, with 47% of those polled in favor of the ban of assault-type weapons, but 51% still against it.

The U.S. waged an all-out, hugely expensive war against the COVID epidemic and tamed the worst of it in a remarkably short time. Where is the will to do the same against the epidemic that kills children — and adults — at an ever-increasing rate? It will certainly take more than the prayers of legislators to stop the killing of our children and fellow citizens.

— Sabine Oishi, Baltimore

