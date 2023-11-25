Md. gun dealers show ‘gleeful indifference’ to public safety | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Miller, who lives near Baltimore, stands outside the Maryland State House with a sign in support of Second Amendment rights on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Annapolis where bill hearings were scheduled on gun-control measures. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

The four gun dealers and the Maryland Shall Issue advocacy group — the latter having gotten its “shall” wish when Maryland was legally forced to liberalize its more restrictive “may issue” concealed gun permit protocol — should have unclutched their respective pearls over Anne Arundel County’s requirement for gun dealers to distribute county health pamphlets providing information on gun safety and other health related information. One would think that gun dealers and lobbyists who pushed for a more permissive issuance of concealed handgun permits would, for self-serving reasons alone, support efforts to protect the health and well-being of the firearms consumers and their family members (”In federal appeals court, Maryland doctors groups support county law requiring safety, suicide prevention info during gun sales,” Sept. 7).

But no, these litigants have the unmitigated gall to claim First Amendment rights based on their having to be conduits for governmental messaging, when the firearm industry is exempt from federal health and safety regulations to the point where no federal agency can require gun manufacturers to recall defective firearms or ammunition. Any type of recall or redress is entirely voluntary on the part of the manufacturer. It has been estimated in the past that 40% of manufactured firearms suffer from some type of defect.

Advertisement

Consequently, these four gun dealers can simply sell a potentially defective consumer product with impunity and suffer no consequence in the event of injury or death as a result of the defect. Instead, they use the courts to further divorce themselves from having to implement a sensible measure to protect their consumers and their family members from potential firearm related mishaps.

Talk about in-your-face hubris and a gleeful indifference to a sense of community responsibility. Give me break, and I suggest they all go back to their respective fainting couches.

Advertisement

— Jim Giza, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.