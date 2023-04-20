Turning our sons into ‘guys with guns and grudges’ | READER COMMENTARY

Signs are left outside as demonstrators gathered inside the Tennessee State Capitol protest against gun violence on March 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. A 28-year-old former student of the private Covenant School in Nashville, wielding a handgun and two AR-style weapons, shot and killed three 9-year-old students and three adults before being killed by responding police officers on March 27. (Seth Herald/Getty Images) (Seth Herald / Getty Images)

We gave them video games and prizes for shooting as many as they could, but never games to win with compassion. We gave them ready-made, prime-time TV violence, while family and nature shows are harder to find.

We gave them pious politicians with thoughts and prayers who overlook our daily mass murders (”Oklahoma official caught on tape discussing killing reporters and lynching Black people resigns,” April 19). We gave them laws and an NRA to protect their rights to carry and even kill if they think it necessary. We gave them guns to help them feel like real men and AR-15′s that can shoot over 700 rounds-per-minute to help them feel even more manly.

We gave them so much and even what they never asked for. We gave them their rights, but not the responsibility to a greater good and a civil society. We gave them our “me first” righteous rights, but not our “you go first.” We even gave them leaders who showed how to take more than their share of the kindergarten milk and cookies.

We gave them our national insanity. We turned our sons into guys with guns and grudges and it’s killing us. We failed our sons.

— John Hutchinson, Parkton

