Restrictions on gun carry permits are entirely appropriate | READER COMMENTARY

A person does not have to provide a specific need to legally operate a motor vehicle in Maryland. However, a license is required. The need for a license is obvious, as demonstrated by the number of motor vehicle deaths each year. For public safety, a person of age with good eyesight must pass both written and driving tests to show that he or she understands the motor vehicle laws and can safely operate a motor vehicle.
Similar restrictions should apply for a gun carry permit. A person should pass a written test to demonstrate knowledge of firearm laws and safety procedures. Additionally, that person should demonstrate, at a supervised shooting range, a knowledge or the subject weapon (”Supreme Court seems ready to strike down New York gun law,” Nov. 3).
Of course, the present investigations regarding mental health and lack of criminal background for gun purchasers should also apply to carry permits. These precautions would in no way restrict the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Norman Green, Phoenix
