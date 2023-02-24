More guns equal less crime? Show us the numbers | READER COMMENTARY

Students and community members gather outside of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, for a protest calling for lawmakers to enact gun control legislation following a mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus on Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti) (Joey Cappelletti/AP)

I would give Amy Swearer of the Heritage Foundation, the author of the recent commentary, “California’s gun laws are not the answer” (Feb. 21), an “A” grade for data mining but an “F” for not supporting her data mining with any analysis of why the data she presents is what it is. For example, why are California’s high-profile gun violence statistics worse or equal to those of a gun rights state like Texas?

And to take the proverbial cake, she ends her piece with this statement: “It turns out that, for all the indignant demands to ‘just do something,’ gun control advocates keep feeding the nation snake-oil remedies that don’t do much of anything (except, of course, run roughshod on the Constitution).”

I can only guess, from this statement and the lack of causal analysis in her piece, that Swearer thinks a greater proliferation of guns could result in a less violent America. If she believes that, she should show us the data analytics to support it.

— Joseph Costa, Baltimore

