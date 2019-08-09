Gun control is feasible

For once, President Donald Trump is presented with a chance to adopt leadership in this otherwise inept and rudderless position at the Oval Office (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Trump’s ‘hunger’ for background checks collides with his thirst for NRA approval,” Aug. 8). The chance is not to tell the media that banning assault weapons is not politically feasible, but to state that this is what he wants, what the country’s majority wants, and that Congress is a bunch of cowards if they do not tackle this legislation.
Of the three pieces of legislation regarding gun control that the House has passed to the “calendar” of Sen. Mitch McConnell, Mr. Trump has declared he will veto two of them. What is it with this man? Why can he not chastise Congress for some meaningful default and point out the matter of gun control, from top to bottom, is beyond politics. It is beyond the representation at the state level of gun owners who believe the government is about to take away their guns. It is beyond the congressperson’s fear that she or he will lose the next election cycle. It is beyond the bringing of pork to the home state. It is for the good of the country as a whole. Yes, the whole. Every inch of this country’s bounds that has to deal with violence that is as American as apple pie.
It is doubtful that violence will ever go away, but we can start with a simple solution for part of the current violence problem by banning assault weapons and putting into play measures to track weapon sales no matter where made. I’m not interested right now, and I’m sure there are many others of the same mind, in folks who stand around, scratching their butts, discussing our children’s upbringing and lack of parental control, racist and religious hysteria, lack of sleep, too many electronic games and the whole bit. All that comes later.
We’ve heard all this time and time again with all the due solemnities of Congressional hearings. Right now, it is being sensible on a national basis and approaching matters that are feasible. Yes, gun control is feasible if we work on a national basis, and with legislators at the federal and state level who are not cowards.
Donald T. Hart, Idlewylde
