Gun control is feasible

Of the three pieces of legislation regarding gun control that the House has passed to the “calendar” of Sen. Mitch McConnell, Mr. Trump has declared he will veto two of them. What is it with this man? Why can he not chastise Congress for some meaningful default and point out the matter of gun control, from top to bottom, is beyond politics. It is beyond the representation at the state level of gun owners who believe the government is about to take away their guns. It is beyond the congressperson’s fear that she or he will lose the next election cycle. It is beyond the bringing of pork to the home state. It is for the good of the country as a whole. Yes, the whole. Every inch of this country’s bounds that has to deal with violence that is as American as apple pie.