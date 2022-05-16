Public must learn more about Buffalo shooter’s purchase of gun and body armor | READER COMMENTARY

This image provided by the Erie County District Attorney's Office shows Payton Gendron. Authorities say the white 18-year-old who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during a rampage that targeted Black people had previously made a threat at his high school. (Erie County District Attorney's Office via AP) (Munro, Kait/AP)

The article about the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York correctly describes the act as a hate crime (“Teen gunman accused of fatally shooting 10 at a Buffalo supermarket targeted a Black neighborhood: authorities,” May 15). The phrase, “pure evil” also appropriately shows up. What doesn’t appear in that article, but which I hope will be described in following articles, is a discussion of where the suspected shooter bought the gun and body armor, and whether the purchase was legal.

There are lots of gun owners who are good people and who are sane. The Buffalo shooter isn’t one of them. The good, sane gun owners are going to have to start voting for some sensible gun control laws that would limit the ability of evil racists to arm themselves and shoot defenseless fellow human beings. And we desperately need a constitutional amendment that negates the Second Amendment.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

