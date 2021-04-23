Instead of more guns, how about more gun safety? | READER COMMENTARY

Because I’m in my 80s and rely nowadays more on epigrams and quotations than sustained persuasion, I would offer another saying: “A nation of sheep begets a government of wolves.” Terrifyingly, huge swaths of our fellow citizens, a group that, of course, includes publicly elected officeholders, appear to agree with Mr. LaPierre’s belief in arming up and thereby very likely shedding blood. Better to bring all the unremitting pressure we can apply, as caring citizens, to our federal, state and local representatives to have the courage to create and pass legislation to change the monstrous situation in our beloved country today (”FedEx mass shooting: Gunman never appeared before judge under Indiana’s ‘red flag’ law after shotgun confiscated,” April 19).