Gun buyer background checks have broad support | READER COMMENTARY

In her commentary, “Today’s gun buyer isn’t stereotype critics suggest,” (Dec 18), Del. Kathy Szeliga created her own stereotype of gun violence prevention advocates. As one of these who also supports the Second Amendment, I have to say that her arguments ring hollow and, worst of all, unproductive. By overwhelming margins, gun owners and non-gun owners alike want background checks to prevent dangerous criminals from having access to firearms.
A 2019 Johns Hopkins study showed that “Between 2015 and 2019, public support increased significantly for policies requiring purchaser licensing, safe gun storage, universal background checks, and extreme risk protection orders.” It’s time for Delegate Szeliga to put down her metaphorical guns and start working on measures to protect Marylanders at the start of this session, like overriding the vetoes of the legislation to close the long gun private sales background check loophole and of the funding of evidence-based violence interruption programs.
We do have common ground. It’s time to join the battle together.
Elaine Arndt, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.