Gun buybacks enrich gun makers | READER COMMENTARY

More than 100 guns were purchased at a gun buyback in Waukegan, Illinois earlier this year. File. (Steve Sadin/Lake County News-Sun) (Steve Sadin / Lake County News-Sun)

There’s an actual problem with gun buyback programs (”Limiting guns in Baltimore and beyond: Sun readers sound off on buyback, other programs,” July 14).

You’ll notice that gun manufacturers and gun zealots never speak out against gun buyback programs. Why should they?

Advertisement

The gun zealots are not philosophically tied to maintaining a certain level of gun availability. They’re prostituting themselves for the money they get from the gun manufacturers.

The manufacturers want governments to buy back guns and destroy them. If those guns remained in circulation, people who wanted guns would just buy used guns and no one would buy the new guns that the manufacturers keep churning out. Tax money spent on gun buyback programs are indirectly helping the gun manufacturers.

Advertisement

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.