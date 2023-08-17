Complaint-filled gun seller ought to be giving thanks | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore police look at a .357 Magnum handgun, one of a variety of weapons collected at the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s gun buyback at Edmondson Village Shopping Center on Aug. 5. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

J. Michael Collins came from Reisterstown to sell his gun to Baltimore police and then had the nerve to criticize Mayor Brandon Scott because he didn’t get enough money for his gun (”What a scam at Edmondson Village,” Aug. 14)?

It seems self-evident that if the program had enough activity to run for nearly three hours, it was a success and if Collins got some money from the Archdiocese of Baltimore or city residents, all we want to hear from him is “thank you.”

— Caroline Foty, Baltimore

