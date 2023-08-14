What a scam at Edmondson Village | READER COMMENTARY

I attended the recent Baltimore gun buyback at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center. What a scam (”At West Baltimore gun buyback, leaders hope to lower city firearms supply: ‘Launch a place of hope,’” Aug. 5).

At 10 a.m., I joined what was then the end of the line at shopping center. After 2 hours and 45 minutes, I was at the front and told they had run out of money — $50,000, to be exact, but they could give me a $100 Target gift card. I was the last one to get paid.

Advertisement

The .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun I had was supposed to be worth $200. The police were only doing what they were told so I don’t blame them. Who I blame is Mayor Brandon Scott, who then went on TV to tell us what a success this was. The city can’t even monitor something as simple as this and feed us lies to turn in unwanted guns.

It is time for Scott to go.

Advertisement

— J. Michael Collins, Reisterstown

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.