Gun buyback makes no sense | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore police collect a variety of weapons during the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s gun buyback at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. People received $200 for handguns, rifles and shotguns and $300 for semi-automated and assault weapons. Aug. 5, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

It was apparent that a gun “buyback” occurred in West Baltimore but less noticed was the number of handguns not turned in (”At West Baltimore gun buyback, leaders hope to lower city firearms supply: ‘Launch a place of hope,’” Aug. 5).

Many of the firearms shown in images were rifles. How many rifles were involved in the 300-plus murders take place each year in Baltimore? How many pistols were involved — and in the hands of individuals who could not legally purchase them — during that same period? I would almost bet that any guns turned in did not belong to anyone who ever actually planned to use them.

Advertisement

I am also confused as to how someone or organization can buy “back” something unless they first owned it. Wouldn’t they have needed to own it, sell it and then repurchase it to buy it back? Please explain.

— Frank Mitchell, Havre de Grace

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.