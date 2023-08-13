Raise the ante on gun buybacks | READER COMMENTARY

Money given for weapons at the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s gun buyback at Edmondson Village Shopping Center is placed in an envelope with a thank you. People received $200 for handguns, rifles, and shotguns and $300 for semi-automatics and assault weapons. Aug. 5, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Shout-outs to the Archdiocese of Baltimore for organizing the recent $50,000 gun buyback program at Edmondson Village Shopping Center, to the folks who traded guns for cash in exchange for a safer Baltimore and to the police and volunteers who ran the program (”At West Baltimore gun buyback, leaders hope to lower city firearms supply: ‘Launch a place of hope,’” Aug. 5).

In one way, it succeeded but in others, it didn’t. It resulted in 356 firearms turned in to be destroyed. However, most who showed up were older folks. Almost none were teens. They are the ones who, for example, used guns with horrific results: an adult shot five times and killed by a squeegee worker or the gun rampage in Brooklyn neighborhood, which was the largest mass shooting in Baltimore history. Their guns were not apparent in the buyback program.

Some officials and organizers at the event acknowledged in part that the cash envelopes — containing either $200 for those turning in handguns, rifles or shotguns, or $300 for assault weapons — “would not be enough to convince teens, who have increasingly become both victims and suspects in city gun violence.” We should consider alternatives.

Perhaps a consortium of Baltimore churches and synagogues could also ante up funds to support this teen buyback program, matching or exceeding the $50,000 donated by the Catholic Church. This would be a consortium promoting safety and hope for a better Baltimore. After all, the Edmondson program ran out of money at 1 p.m. instead of the planned 4 p.m.

— Don Killgallon, Cockeysville

