O'Malley's 2013 gun bill did not stop murders

In 2013, then Gov. Martin O’Malley with the backing of the Democratic legislators agreed that the only way to control the violence in the state was to pass sweeping changes in Maryland firearms laws.

What was passed was the Firearm Safety Act of 2013. Mr. O’Malley assured us that the answer to the violence was to restrict the rights of the law abiding citizens of Maryland to purchase firearms. The average homicide rate in Baltimore in the five years prior to its passage was 234 and in the five years after its passage the average homicide rate is 309 per year (not including 2019 deaths). But if you think this result will deter more cries for even more restrictions you just don’t understand politics in Maryland and the country in general (“An ethical approach to business - and gun sales,” June 4).

Now, after the shootings in Virginia Beach, the calls for more laws are coming from the left. Politicians don’t actually have to solve problems they only have to promise they will and fortunately for them the voters have short memories. I used Baltimore figures because that is the main problem. Baltimore has a worse murder rate than California and without those deaths Maryland would move very far down the list of the most dangerous cities.

Tim Colmus, Baltimore