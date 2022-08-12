Tougher laws limiting child access to guns overdue | READER COMMENTARY

The 600 block of Linnard Street, the scene of the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl by a 9-year-old with a relative's handgun on Sunday., Aug. 7, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

I assumed the role of executive director of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence on May 1. During my first month on the job, I had to address two major mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas which rocked the nation. Less than two months into this job, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Brue,n making New York’s law requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public places unconstitutional. With all these events taking place and subsequent legislative action, the piece of legislation I have constantly been advocating from the start is strengthening child access prevention in Maryland (”Fatal shooting of teen underscores need to strengthen safe firearm storage laws,” Aug. 9).

It’s been more than four years since 16-year old Jaelynn Willey was shot at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County. Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence has tirelessly worked to strengthen child access prevention legislation for the last four years, but has been unsuccessful. From May to July of 2022, MPGV partnered with Strong Future Maryland, and we collected over 240 signatures from individuals, candidates and organizations that support strengthening Maryland’s child access prevention law (Jaelynn’s Law), which would raise the age requirement for gun owners to securely store firearms from 16 to 18, and hold firearm owners accountable when they fail to do so.

Advertisement

On Aug. 6, 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder’s life was cut short after being shot by a 9-year-old boy who gained access to his relative’s firearm. It is heartbreaking to see families being negatively impacted by gun violence in a city that I live in and knowing this could have easily been one of my neighbors, friends or family members. Nykerah Strawder and Dontay Jones have every right to seek justice for their daughter and call for change. We must value the lives of the children in our communities and strengthen child access prevention laws.

My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Nykayla Strawder. Child access prevention is a critical component in protecting minors from firearm violence and I will continue to work with fellow advocates to strengthen this legislation that will protect our children.

Advertisement

— Myles Hicks, Baltimore

The writer is executive director of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.