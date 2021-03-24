Make buying a gun as difficult as driving a car | READER COMMENTARY

Spot on was the point made in The Baltimore Sun editorial on reckless gun laws, those in Georgia specifically, as a factor in the mass shooting at several Atlanta-area spas killing eight on March 16 (“Atlanta murders: Reckless gun laws may have played a role,” March 18). That factor mentioned being the lack of a waiting period in Georgia between purchasing and possessing a handgun — just walk into the store, do an instant background check, lay down the money and walk out immediately with a gun to do whatever.