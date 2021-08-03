BMA is having guards curate an exhibit. How cool is that? | READER COMMENTARY

One cherished visit still sparkles in my memory many decades later. When I was 11, I yearned for a summer adventure beyond my books and neighborhood. My dear sister Jane, home from college in Kansas, took my best friend and me to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. A kind security guard, noting our excitement, curated a personal treasure hunt from the collection that perfectly suited our youthful, bubbly curiosity. Following the meticulous clues he scribbled on a scrap of paper, we navigated the maze of rooms to the selected paintings, finding the horse with eyes that followed us around the gallery and all 23 bugs in the elegant still life arrangement. It was a magical day that flew by in the thrill of the quest, starting a lifetime of joyful art museum visits that I passed on to my two adult children.