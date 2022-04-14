Make guardrails part of plan for Inner Harbor redevelopment | READER COMMENTARY

The answer is guardrails. The question is what would help bring back the Inner Harbor?

Tourists, residents, and just about anyone who would love to stroll along the water need to feel safe, not only from crime but from horrible accidents. No one wants their child looking at the water for fish to take a tumble over the side. It is just too unsafe without a railing system.

Based on the magnitude of the proposed venture to bring back the Inner Harbor, please include a line item for guardrails.

W. Rogers, Baltimore

