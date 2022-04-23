Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot should have limits on how funds can be used | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other local officials and strategic partners announce the guaranteed income pilot program during a news conference at the War Memorial Building. The pilot program will provide 200 randomized lottery selected young parents unconditional cash payment of $1,000 per month for two years. April 20, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

At first glance, I was enthusiastic about the possible long term benefits of giving young parents $1,000 a month until I read the part about how “no restrictions will be placed on how families can spend the money.” Then the reality of the potential for a less than stellar outcome of the program hit me, perhaps because not all of the details for qualification to join the program were presented.

I would hope that such a program is afforded to those “young parents” who are already enrolled in job training programs or enrolled in education classes or trade schools could be the benchmark for consideration. A required course in the reality of household finances could also help in determining who would benefit most from such a program.

Perhaps limiting the expenditures from the “piggy bank” to child care, medical assistance for the children and groceries for the immediate young family (the recipients) can help to assure the young parents will mature, learn and grow into being productive, self-supporting and responsible parents for their future generation and that of their children, instead of perpetuating the myth of the last 85 years of government dependency.

— Karyn Skaggs, Columbia

