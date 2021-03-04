Do not diminish value of guaranteed income | READER COMMENTARY

I implore The Sun’s readers to take 10 minutes, search YouTube for “Magnolia Mother’s Trust” and watch some of the participants talk about how this guaranteed income pilot program has affected their lives. When asked, “What does this additional monthly income mean to you?” the overwhelming response is some variation of “it means freedom!” Freedom to pay bills, to pay down debt, to put food on the table and still have time and money left over for fun treats and creative pursuits. There is now some breathing room and space for making one’s life more than a constant struggle for survival under the crushing weight of capitalism and racism. These mothers can work less and love on their families more, and that is good for everyone.