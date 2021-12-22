U.S. economy has flourished under Biden | READER COMMENTARY

I constantly hear from friends and neighbors, primarily Republican, about the terrible state of our economy. I wish these folks checked the facts and based their observations on available evidence. The fact is that the economy in 2021 since President Biden took office has been remarkably good. Just listen to most of our economists. Average monthly job growth in 2021 to date is an astounding 550,000 new jobs. Our average growth of gross domestic product in 2021 is a phenomenal 5%. The stock market is close to an all-time high.