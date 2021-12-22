U.S. economy has flourished under Biden | READER COMMENTARY

A recent editorial cartoon in The Baltimore Sun (”Don’t blame me...,” Dec. 20) shows a citizen pointing to President Joe Biden and shouting “It’s his fault the economy is so lousy!” On the next page, we have a column by Bret Stephens stating that the Biden presidency is not off to a great start (”Biden shouldn’t run again because of age and incoherence,” Dec. 20).
I constantly hear from friends and neighbors, primarily Republican, about the terrible state of our economy. I wish these folks checked the facts and based their observations on available evidence. The fact is that the economy in 2021 since President Biden took office has been remarkably good. Just listen to most of our economists. Average monthly job growth in 2021 to date is an astounding 550,000 new jobs. Our average growth of gross domestic product in 2021 is a phenomenal 5%. The stock market is close to an all-time high.
Yes, we are witnessing an increase in inflation. That usually accompanies a booming economy. But this time, it appears to be due primarily to a damaged supply chain system related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In time, it should be brought under control. The facts are that President Biden has had a remarkably good start in his presidency, regardless of all the misstatements and distortions that appear in the press and over the airwaves.
Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
