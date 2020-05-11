xml:space="preserve">
Single-use plastic grocery bags seem sensible for now | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 11, 2020 2:40 PM
Delores Browning, left, waits for Molly Stanley to bag her groceries at Goodson's Supermarket in Oceana, W.Va. Single-use plastic bags have become the standard at grocery stores where clerks decline to handle bags that customers bring to the store for fear they may be compromised during the coronavirus pandemic. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP)
I’m no fan of single-use plastics. In fact, I’d support a ban of all single-use plastics including bags (not really single-use in my household), clamshell packaging, and packaging films. But Perry Wheeler’s recent commentary (“Plastics industry using coronavirus to demonize reusable bags,” May 6) is just absurd.

I can’t trust that others in the grocery store will follow the arrows on the floor. In fact, I’ve had terse words with these rulebreakers. How am I to trust that they’ve properly sanitized their reusable plastic bags? Sorry, single-use for me, please, until this passes.

Bob McGeehan, Columbia

