Single-use plastic grocery bags seem sensible for now | READER COMMENTARY

I’m no fan of single-use plastics. In fact, I’d support a ban of all single-use plastics including bags (not really single-use in my household), clamshell packaging, and packaging films. But Perry Wheeler’s recent commentary (“Plastics industry using coronavirus to demonize reusable bags,” May 6) is just absurd.
I can’t trust that others in the grocery store will follow the arrows on the floor. In fact, I’ve had terse words with these rulebreakers. How am I to trust that they’ve properly sanitized their reusable plastic bags? Sorry, single-use for me, please, until this passes.
Bob McGeehan, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.