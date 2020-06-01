Online grocery purchases a welcome reform, but increasing SNAP benefit would be even better | READER COMMENTARY

Every week, we do this now cherished ritual, it hits me. We are so fortunate that, for now, both of us are employed. We can afford a diverse diet with whatever small extravagances the recipes call for. But we both have friends and colleagues who have been laid off or whose household incomes have been dealt body blows by the COVID-19 epidemic. Like so many other millions of people, their new rituals might be anxiously waiting for unemployment checks or waiting in line at a food bank.