Online grocery purchases a welcome reform, but increasing SNAP benefit would be even better | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for highlighting the positive move Maryland has made to facilitate online grocery purchases for families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (“Maryland approved for SNAP online grocery purchases,” May 20). While this is a welcome move, being able to order groceries online doesn’t help at the end of the month when limited SNAP benefits have already run out.
My husband and I started our own weekly quarantine tradition in March: replacing our weekly date night at a restaurant with a more adventurous and challenging than usual home cooked meal. Each Thursday, we email each other recipe ideas. On Fridays, we carefully select all the ingredients we need, put on some music and starting chopping. My husband always snaps the final product for social media then we dig in.
Every week, we do this now cherished ritual, it hits me. We are so fortunate that, for now, both of us are employed. We can afford a diverse diet with whatever small extravagances the recipes call for. But we both have friends and colleagues who have been laid off or whose household incomes have been dealt body blows by the COVID-19 epidemic. Like so many other millions of people, their new rituals might be anxiously waiting for unemployment checks or waiting in line at a food bank.
That’s why we urge Congress to include a 15% increase in the SNAP maximum benefit in the next COVID-19 bill, increase the minimum SNAP benefit to $30 and suspend all administrative rules that would terminate or cut SNAP benefits. These provisions must continue beyond the public health crisis until the economy improves.
Lior Miller, Silver Spring
