Grocery stores are restocking so don’t panic | READER COMMENTARY

A solid “Hooray!” to The Baltimore Sun for publishing the article about local grocery outlets’ ability to maintain proper supplies during the COVID-19 event (“Amid coronavirus-fueled panic buying, Baltimore-area grocers say they just need time to restock," March 16). One of the primary points of the article is the huge negative impact that widespread panic buying has had on stores.
As the article and government officials have emphasized, there is no need to panic buy. The United States has tremendous production capabilities. The supply chains are as solid as ever; there are no shortages of goods in production areas. The problem is that panic buying has disrupted the normal flow of the supply process. Such panic buying hurts everyone, especially those who have valid needs for certain goods and can’t get them due to empty shelves.
Everyone must exercise common sense. We should all shop and buy rationally and purchase only what we need. Allow the supply chain to do its job for everyone. If everyone does that, we’ll see no empty shelves.
Jim Huminski, Hanover
