Griffith’s taught me a proper ‘depth charge’ | READER COMMENTARY

Enjoyed the recent article on new owners for Hampden’s historic Griffith’s Tavern, a taproom and ice house, where in the 1950s, after mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, my father usually stopped and picked up a big bag of ice cubes to take to our family’s post-church Sunday cocktail party at my grandmother’s house (”Historic Griffith’s Tavern, a ‘wood-paneled paradise’ in Hampden, prepares for new owners, new era,” Feb. 26).
Even on Sundays, the bar at Griffith’s was full from early morning as workers from nearby mills and factories stopped while heading home. It was there my brother and I first saw the tricky consumption of a Griffith’s drink specialty called a “depth charge,” also called a bomb shot or, in Canada, a line shot.
This was a variation on a “boilermaker” in which a shot of whiskey was followed by sips of beer from a mug, or the two ingredients were stirred together. For the more complicated depth charge the filled shot glass was carefully lowered into the mug of beer, the beer was first sipped and, finally, the whiskey from the shot glass. It took practice. Those were just more sophisticated days.
Stan Heuisler, Baltimore
