Marjorie Taylor Greene no laughing matter | READER COMMENTARY

The depiction of a congressional committee as the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party from “Alice in Wonderland” denigrates and belittles the decision to remove a raving, conspiracy-theory lunatic from congressional committees including the House Education committee (”No Marjorie Taylor Greene, a mad hatter tea party has standards,” Feb. 4).
In fact, the political cartoons you have been posting lately appear to be taking subtle jabs at the sanity that is now returning to the country after the 2020 election. Has The Baltimore Sun been a closet far-right supporter all this time, but managed to keep us thinking it was a supporter of the rational, moderate, centrist positions of most of this country?
Nancy Spies, Jarrettsville
